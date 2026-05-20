Thornock defeats Oleson by a landslide in Custer County commissioner race - East Idaho News

CHALLIS — In a landslide Republican primary victory that wasn’t apparent until early Wednesday morning, Dennis Thornock defeated challenger and former county prosecutor Justin Oleson in the race for Custer County Commissioner, District 2.

Thornock earned 924 votes — more than 80% of the total vote — compared to Oleson’s 216 votes.

Thornock, a longtime Challis-area resident, emerged victorious in what many viewed as an outsider-versus-establishment race. Oleson entered the campaign with significant name recognition from his time as a prosecutor, but also carried controversy tied to his disbarment for misconduct last year.

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Thornock positioned himself throughout the campaign as a community-focused candidate centered on local issues and rural advocacy.

Following the election, Thornock thanked voters for coming out and supporting him, saying, “Thank you. That’s the most important thing.”

Among Thornock’s campaign priorities are expanding employment opportunities, supporting education and healthcare access in rural communities, and advocating for multiple-use access on public lands.

He also said he plans to work with federal and state lawmakers on issues including Payment in Lieu of Taxes funding and additional support for rural counties.

“I have open ears and have been listening and talking with past and present commissioners as we move toward the general election,” Thornock said. “Typically, the primary helps set the stage, and if things continue to work out, I look forward to moving forward and serving the county.”

Because Custer County traditionally leans heavily Republican, Tuesday’s primary victory gives Thornock a strong advantage heading into the November general election.