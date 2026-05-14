Two candidates seek Bear Lake County clerk position - East Idaho News

BEAR LAKE — Two candidates are vying for the position of Bear Lake County clerk in the upcoming primary election: Richard Spencer and incumbent Amy Bishop.

The winners of the May 19 primary election will advance to the general election on Nov. 3.

EastIdahoNews.com sent a questionnaire to each candidate. Responses were limited to 250 words or fewer. Bishop did not respond to the questionnaire. Spencer’s unedited responses are below.

For more candidate questionnaires and further information on this year’s primary election, check out East Idaho Elects.

Tell us about yourself – include information about your family, career, education, volunteer work, and any prior experience in public office.

SPENCER: I am Richard Spencer with deep pioneer roots in Paris since the 1800s. My family has farmed this valley, served in county offices, and provided church leadership for generations. My wife Ashley and I returned full-time in 2019 to raise our family and run a small farm.

In the private sector, I was in VP and executive level project management roles at a Fortune 100 company, leading major streamlining projects, investigating fraud, waste, and abuse and performing audits. I am also a professional bookkeeper with strong accounting experience. Currently, I serve as Paris City Clerk and Treasurer, managing records, budgets, meetings, and public services. This combination of high-level corporate efficiency experience and local public office gives me practical tools to serve Bear Lake County effectively.

Why are you seeking political office within your community? Briefly explain your political platform.

SPENCER: I am running for Bear Lake County Clerk to give back to the community that welcomed my family and to address growing voter concerns about open records and spending.

My platform is built on three pillars:

Accessible & Open Governance

Efficiency That Saves Taxpayer Dollars

Stronger Community Engagement & Accountability

With my background in corporate streamlining, fraud/waste/abuse investigations, bookkeeping, and current service as Paris City Clerk and Treasurer, I am ready to bring fresh energy, integrity, and proven oversight to the office.

What are the greatest challenges facing people in your county? What is your plan to meet and overcome those challenges?

SPENCER: Bear Lake County’s greatest challenges include balancing tourism and growth around the lake while preserving our small-town character and rural way of life, along with strong voter concerns about government transparency and responsible spending.

As Clerk, I will tackle these by improving public access to records and information, conducting thorough reviews of office processes to eliminate waste, and increasing direct community engagement. Drawing from my private sector experience leading streamlining projects and investigating fraud/waste/abuse, plus my professional bookkeeping background, I will apply proven methods to make operations more efficient and open — saving taxpayer dollars without cutting essential services.

How will you best represent the views of your constituents – even those with differing political views? How do partisan politics play into your role as an elected leader?

SPENCER: The County Clerk’s role is fundamentally non-partisan — it requires impartial administration of elections, records, and services for every resident. I will represent all constituents by listening respectfully, responding promptly, and basing decisions on Idaho law, facts, and fiscal responsibility rather than politics.

My corporate experience in investigations and audits combined with my local service have taught me to focus on fairness and results. I will hold open office hours, publish clear updates, and actively seek input across the county so every voice is heard.

What parts of the county budget could use more funding? Where are places in the budget where cuts could be made?

SPENCER: As Clerk, I support maintaining strong funding for core services like elections and public records. Modest investments in digital tools could improve access and long-term efficiency.

For savings, I would target waste through process reviews, reduced paper use, and better resource allocation. My private sector experience in streamlining operations and investigating fraud/waste/abuse, combined with professional bookkeeping, equips me to identify inefficiencies and recommend responsible adjustments that protect taxpayers while preserving essential services.

What specific changes can be made in this office to increase public transparency and access to public information? How will you communicate directly with your constituents?

SPENCER: To increase transparency, I will implement clearer online access to records (where legally allowed), publish simple annual summaries of office activities and spending, and post easy-to-understand procedures and fees. These steps directly respond to voter concerns about openness.

Communication will include regular “Clerk’s Corner” updates via social media and email, periodic open hours in other locations around the valley to hear local concerns, and prompt responses to inquiries. My goal is an approachable, accountable office that rebuilds trust.

Can you give a concrete example of a policy or budget decision you would support to improve a county service within your first year in office?

SPENCER: In my first year, I would support a low-cost initiative to expand digital access to records. This would make deeds, licenses, and other documents easier and faster to access while reducing paper and staff time. Funded through efficiency savings, this change would improve daily service for residents and businesses and directly address calls for greater transparency — a practical step I am prepared to lead using my streamlining and accounting experience.

What experience do you bring that prepares you to manage county finances, and how will you ensure fiscal responsibility?

SPENCER: I bring direct experience managing finances from two sectors: as Paris City Clerk and Treasurer, I oversee budgets and records; in the private sector, I completed high-level projects at a Fortune 100 company and investigated fraud, waste, and abuse which saved customer’s money. I am also a professional bookkeeper with strong accounting skills.