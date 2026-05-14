WATCH: 'Amateur hour' arsonists get themselves torched - East Idaho News

MONROE, Mich. (WDIV) – Two suspects trying to burn down a Monroe cannabis shop ended up setting themselves on fire and the whole thing was caught on camera.

Surveillance video from Pure Cannabis Outlet, at 15311 South Dixie Highway, shows a Jeep Cherokee ramming through the store’s front entrance at about a.m. on Sunday.

Two suspects climbed out. One ran to a back room and grabbed product. The other started pouring gasoline over the counters.

Then their plan fell apart.

“It was definitely amateur hour for sure,” said Mike Bahoura, owner of Pure Cannabis Outlet.

One suspect lit the gasoline, while his accomplice was still jumping back across the counter. The fire ignited immediately. At least one suspect was still on fire while running through the parking lot.

The store’s built-in fire suppression sprinklers extinguished the blaze quickly. The business was able to open the same day without any problems.

Shop owner suspects the attack was targeted

Bahoura said he was initially surprised by the break-in, having operated without incident for more than three years.

“I couldn’t believe it. I figured it was just a smash and grab, and they were just looking for some free product,” he said.

But after watching the surveillance footage, Bahoura said the attack appeared more deliberate.

“I never thought anybody would take it to this level and maybe they didn’t. I don’t know, but it definitely feels targeted,” he said.

His biggest concern, he said, was not the physical damage.

“We have insurance. We will be fine, but if it was worse and we were closed for an extended period of time, my biggest worry would’ve been the people who work here,” Bahoura said.

Marketing team leans into the moment

“At this point, it’s great marketing,” said Briana Pittman, the shop’s floor manager.

The shop’s marketing team have posted several parody videos to social media and also purchased gas cans to use as tip jars for employees.

“We are going to allow our budtenders to use them as tip jars to have some more fun with it,” Pittman said.

Monroe County Sheriff investigating as arson

Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough confirmed his office is investigating the incident as a breaking and entering and arson case.

Witnesses reported seeing at the two suspect flee the store and get into an unknown dark-colored vehicle that was waiting for them.

Deputies arrived to find the Jeep Cherokee partially inside the store. The Jeep was later confirmed as stolen out of Detroit.

A Monroe County Sheriff’s canine unit searched the path of the suspects and collected potential evidence. Additional evidence was collected from inside the store.

Bahoura is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

“I’m confident they will find who did this,” he said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at 734-240-7530. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAKUP or at www.1800speakup.org.

This story first appeared on fellow CNN affiliate WDIV. It is used here with permission.