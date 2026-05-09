What's new on Amazon Prime Video in May - East Idaho News

EDITOR’S NOTE: The following is part of an ongoing entertainment segment to help local users stay up to date on monthly changes to popular streaming platforms.

SALT LAKE CITY (KSL) — We’re already several days in, but welcome to May.

This month’s Amazon Prime streaming release list is fairly solid — think potential childhood favorites (like “Major Payne,” “Babe,” or “The Little Rascals”) and classic comedies (like “Some Like it Hot” and “The Jerk”).

It also includes a few of those movies you didn’t want to pay to see in the theater but might watch if you’re in a desperate search-for-a-movie-to-stream time loop. For example, the latest “Aquaman” installment.

Ba-da-bing. Here you go.

Arriving in May:

May 1

“A Shot in the Dark”

“Agent Cody Banks”

“Agent Cody Banks 2: Destination London”

“All Dogs Go to Heaven”

“Annie Hall”

“Babe”

“Babe: Pig in the City”

“Bad Words”

“Battleship”

“Be Cool”

“Because I Said So”

“Beginners”

“Dallas Buyers Club”

“Death Wish”

“Despicable Me 4”

“Do the Right Thing”

“Dragonheart”

“Get Shorty”

“GoodFellas”

“Gosford Park”

“Gretel & Hansel”

“Hang ‘Em High”

“Hot Fuzz”

“Hot Tub Time Machine”

“Hot Tub Time Machine 2”

“In the Heat of the Night”

“Jeepers Creepers”

“Jeepers Creepers 2”

“Last Tango In Paris”

“Life”

“Longshot”

“Major Payne”

“Mamma Mia!”

“Mermaids”

“Psycho II”

“Retribution”

“Ride Along 2”

“Robin Hood” (2018)

“Rush”

“Safe House”

“Scarface”

“Serenity”

“Single Moms Club”

“Sneakers”

“Some Like it Hot”

“Soul Plane”

“Species”

“Spies in Disguise”

“Tank Girl”

“The Delta Force”

“The Equalizer”

“The Equalizer 2”

“The Glass Castle”

“The Great Outdoors”

“The Jerk”

“The Little Rascals”

“The Manchurian Candidate”

“The Pink Panther” (1963)

“The Pink Panther” (2006)

“The Return of the Living Dead”

“The Wolf of Snow Hollow”

“Under Siege”

“Valley Girl”

“Wargames”

May 6

“Citadel,” Season 2

Yankees on Prime

May 8

“No Place to be Single”

NWSL on Prime

May 13

“Off Campus”

Yankees on Prime

May 14

WNBA on Prime

May 15

“It’s Not Like That”

NWSL on Prime

May 20

“Missing”

“Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Ghost War”

Yankees on Prime

May 21

“The Double”

“Blink Twice”

WNBA on Prime

May 22

NWSL on Prime

May 23

“Horizon: An American Saga,” Chapter 1

“One Battle After Another”

May 24

NASCAR on Prime

May 27

“Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom”

“Spider-Noir”

Yankees on Prime

May 28

WNBA on Prime

May 29

NWSL on Prime

May 31

NASCAR on Prime

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