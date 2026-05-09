What's new on Amazon Prime Video in May - East Idaho News

What’s new on Amazon Prime Video in MayPublished at | Updated at
EDITOR’S NOTE: The following is part of an ongoing entertainment segment to help local users stay up to date on monthly changes to popular streaming platforms.
SALT LAKE CITY (KSL) — We’re already several days in, but welcome to May.
This month’s Amazon Prime streaming release list is fairly solid — think potential childhood favorites (like “Major Payne,” “Babe,” or “The Little Rascals”) and classic comedies (like “Some Like it Hot” and “The Jerk”).
It also includes a few of those movies you didn’t want to pay to see in the theater but might watch if you’re in a desperate search-for-a-movie-to-stream time loop. For example, the latest “Aquaman” installment.
Ba-da-bing. Here you go.
Arriving in May:
May 1
- “A Shot in the Dark”
- “Agent Cody Banks”
- “Agent Cody Banks 2: Destination London”
- “All Dogs Go to Heaven”
- “Annie Hall”
- “Babe”
- “Babe: Pig in the City”
- “Bad Words”
- “Battleship”
- “Be Cool”
- “Because I Said So”
- “Beginners”
- “Dallas Buyers Club”
- “Death Wish”
- “Despicable Me 4”
- “Do the Right Thing”
- “Dragonheart”
- “Get Shorty”
- “GoodFellas”
- “Gosford Park”
- “Gretel & Hansel”
- “Hang ‘Em High”
- “Hot Fuzz”
- “Hot Tub Time Machine”
- “Hot Tub Time Machine 2”
- “In the Heat of the Night”
- “Jeepers Creepers”
- “Jeepers Creepers 2”
- “Last Tango In Paris”
- “Life”
- “Longshot”
- “Major Payne”
- “Mamma Mia!”
- “Mermaids”
- “Psycho II”
- “Retribution”
- “Ride Along 2”
- “Robin Hood” (2018)
- “Rush”
- “Safe House”
- “Scarface”
- “Serenity”
- “Single Moms Club”
- “Sneakers”
- “Some Like it Hot”
- “Soul Plane”
- “Species”
- “Spies in Disguise”
- “Tank Girl”
- “The Delta Force”
- “The Equalizer”
- “The Equalizer 2”
- “The Glass Castle”
- “The Great Outdoors”
- “The Jerk”
- “The Little Rascals”
- “The Manchurian Candidate”
- “The Pink Panther” (1963)
- “The Pink Panther” (2006)
- “The Return of the Living Dead”
- “The Wolf of Snow Hollow”
- “Under Siege”
- “Valley Girl”
- “Wargames”
May 6
- “Citadel,” Season 2
- Yankees on Prime
May 8
- “No Place to be Single”
- NWSL on Prime
May 13
- “Off Campus”
- Yankees on Prime
May 14
- WNBA on Prime
May 15
- “It’s Not Like That”
- NWSL on Prime
May 20
- “Missing”
- “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Ghost War”
- Yankees on Prime
May 21
- “The Double”
- “Blink Twice”
- WNBA on Prime
May 22
- NWSL on Prime
May 23
- “Horizon: An American Saga,” Chapter 1
- “One Battle After Another”
May 24
- NASCAR on Prime
May 27
- “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom”
- “Spider-Noir”
- Yankees on Prime
May 28
- WNBA on Prime
May 29
- NWSL on Prime
May 31
- NASCAR on Prime