 What's new on Amazon Prime Video in May - East Idaho News
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What’s new on Amazon Prime Video in May

  Published at  | Updated at

Ashley Imlay, KSL

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May’s Amazon Prime streaming release list is fairly solid — think potential childhood favorites and classic comedies. | Queenmoonlite35, Envato Elements
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EDITOR’S NOTE: The following is part of an ongoing entertainment segment to help local users stay up to date on monthly changes to popular streaming platforms.

SALT LAKE CITY (KSL) — We’re already several days in, but welcome to May.

This month’s Amazon Prime streaming release list is fairly solid — think potential childhood favorites (like “Major Payne,” “Babe,” or “The Little Rascals”) and classic comedies (like “Some Like it Hot” and “The Jerk”).

It also includes a few of those movies you didn’t want to pay to see in the theater but might watch if you’re in a desperate search-for-a-movie-to-stream time loop. For example, the latest “Aquaman” installment.

Ba-da-bing. Here you go.

Arriving in May:

May 1
  • “A Shot in the Dark”
  • “Agent Cody Banks”
  • “Agent Cody Banks 2: Destination London”
  • “All Dogs Go to Heaven”
  • “Annie Hall”
  • “Babe”
  • “Babe: Pig in the City”
  • “Bad Words”
  • “Battleship”
  • “Be Cool”
  • “Because I Said So”
  • “Beginners”
  • “Dallas Buyers Club”
  • “Death Wish”
  • “Despicable Me 4”
  • “Do the Right Thing”
  • “Dragonheart”
  • “Get Shorty”
  • “GoodFellas”
  • “Gosford Park”
  • “Gretel & Hansel”
  • “Hang ‘Em High”
  • “Hot Fuzz”
  • “Hot Tub Time Machine”
  • “Hot Tub Time Machine 2”
  • “In the Heat of the Night”
  • “Jeepers Creepers”
  • “Jeepers Creepers 2”
  • “Last Tango In Paris”
  • “Life”
  • “Longshot”
  • “Major Payne”
  • “Mamma Mia!”
  • “Mermaids”
  • “Psycho II”
  • “Retribution”
  • “Ride Along 2”
  • “Robin Hood” (2018)
  • “Rush”
  • “Safe House”
  • “Scarface”
  • “Serenity”
  • “Single Moms Club”
  • “Sneakers”
  • “Some Like it Hot”
  • “Soul Plane”
  • “Species”
  • “Spies in Disguise”
  • “Tank Girl”
  • “The Delta Force”
  • “The Equalizer”
  • “The Equalizer 2”
  • “The Glass Castle”
  • “The Great Outdoors”
  • “The Jerk”
  • “The Little Rascals”
  • “The Manchurian Candidate”
  • “The Pink Panther” (1963)
  • “The Pink Panther” (2006)
  • “The Return of the Living Dead”
  • “The Wolf of Snow Hollow”
  • “Under Siege”
  • “Valley Girl”
  • “Wargames”
May 6
  • “Citadel,” Season 2
  • Yankees on Prime
May 8
  • “No Place to be Single”
  • NWSL on Prime
May 13
  • “Off Campus”
  • Yankees on Prime
May 14
  • WNBA on Prime
May 15
  • “It’s Not Like That”
  • NWSL on Prime
May 20
  • “Missing”
  • “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Ghost War”
  • Yankees on Prime
May 21
  • “The Double”
  • “Blink Twice”
  • WNBA on Prime
May 22
  • NWSL on Prime
May 23
  • “Horizon: An American Saga,” Chapter 1
  • “One Battle After Another”
May 24
  • NASCAR on Prime
May 27
  • “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom”
  • “Spider-Noir”
  • Yankees on Prime
May 28
  • WNBA on Prime
May 29
  • NWSL on Prime
May 31
  • NASCAR on Prime
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