Potato museum's first 'Spud Bazaar' promises free admission, free potatoes and fun - East Idaho News

BLACKFOOT — One local business is kicking off the summer season with free delicious baked potatoes, music, free museum admission, and a variety of vendors to check out.

The Idaho Potato Museum is putting on its first-ever “Spud Bazaar” on Friday, May 29, at 130 Northwest Main Street in Blackfoot from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

“We wanted to do more with the community, especially since a lot of people from Idaho don’t come to the Idaho Potato Museum. It’s kind of like how people aren’t really tourists in their own towns, you know?” said Mandy Alexander, one of the managers at the museum. “We thought it would be a fun idea!”

The Idaho Potato Museum at 130 Northwest Main Street in Blackfoot. | Courtesy Mandy Alexander

Alexander said the museum sees many visitors who stop in on their way to or from Yellowstone. They have even had tourists from Germany.

With the event, she hopes to attract locals to check out what the Idaho Potato Museum has to offer, which is why admission will be free. She said museum staff wants to get Idahoans excited to visit.

“People can come in and look around. We did a lot of updates last winter. We painted, and we redid some of our exhibits,” Alexander said. “I know for them, potatoes can be boring, especially when you just grow up around them all the time. But we’ve got a fun little store; we’ve got the museum; and of course, we also have our cafe.”

A view inside the gift shop at the Idaho Potato Museum in Blackfoot. | Courtesy Mandy Alexander

According to its website, the museum is a unique experience featuring a giant potato photo-op outside, information on the history of farming, and the world’s largest Pringles chip. There’s also a gift shop that is all potato-themed, from ornaments to magnets to mugs and T-shirts.

The cafe offers potato-based dishes. “We make our own potato cupcakes that we sell in our cafe. We also have fresh-cut fries, jalapeño tots, and cheesy tots. Of course, we have chili cheese fries too, which you’ve got to have,” Alexander said.

“Potatoes, they’re so simple, but they’re also one of the most versatile vegetables ever,” she added.

Loaded baked potatoes like this one are served at the Idaho Potato Museum’s cafe. | Courtesy Idaho Potato Museum Facebook

The cafe recently started selling potato donuts, too, which come from Amazing Glaze Donuts, a business based in Pocatello and Idaho Falls.

The Spud Bazaar on Friday will feature a mix of food and drink vendors, jewelry makers and more. The potato dinner will be provided by Nonpareil while supplies last.

Alexander says the museum hopes to do the Spud Bazaar every year.

“Check out (the museum) for free, get yourself a potato, and be a tourist in your own town. And just enjoy not only what the Idaho Potato Museum has, but also what southeast Idaho and Blackfoot has, because Blackfoot is kind of like one of those little hidden places,” she added.