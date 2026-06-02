2 rushed to hospital following 4-car crash near Fort Hall - East Idaho News

FORT HALL — Two people were rushed to the hospital following a four-vehicle crash Thursday morning on Interstate 15 near Fort Hall, according to Idaho State Police.

The crash happened about 10:40 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-15 at milepost 84 in Bingham County.

Investigators say a 27-year-old Pocatello man driving a 2018 Toyota RAV4 attempted to use the interstate crossover when his vehicle was struck by a southbound 2024 Ford Maverick, driven by an 84-year-old Pocatello man.

The collision triggered a chain-reaction crash involving two additional vehicles. A 2022 BMW driven by a 65-year-old Chubbuck man, with a 63-year-old female passenger from Chubbuck, struck the Ford Maverick. A 2026 Genesis driven by a 60-year-old man from Cardiff, California, then collided with the BMW. A 59-year-old woman from San Diego, California, was riding as a passenger in the Genesis.

The driver of the Ford Maverick and the passenger in the Genesis were taken by ambulance to a local hospital with injuries. Idaho State Police said all occupants involved in the crash were wearing seat belts.

The left southbound lane was blocked for about an hour while troopers investigated the crash.

Idaho State Police was assisted at the scene by the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office and Fort Hall EMS.