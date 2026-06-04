Ammon hires new public works director after going many months without one - East Idaho News

AMMON — The City of Ammon has selected Rick Gehrke as the city’s new public works director.

Ammon City Administrator Micah Austin told EastIdahoNews.com that the city has not had a dedicated public works director since Tracy Bono left in August of last year for a job in the private sector.

Since then, Austin said the role’s responsibilities have been split among City Engineer Morgan Stewart, Wastewater Superintendent Nathan Riblett, and Streets and Sanitation Superintendent Tony Black.

“Those three individuals have done an extremely good, thorough, excellent job keeping everything running in the public works department,” Austin said. “We are so pleased with the work they’ve done. That’s what made it so nice for us to take our time and find the right person.”

Gehrke starts for the City of Ammon at the beginning of July.

“Ammon is a great place to live and raise a family,” Gehrke said in the release. “I’m excited to join the team, support the Public Works staff, and help deliver reliable improvements for residents.”

He currently serves as director of public works for the City of Pacific, Washington, overseeing water, wastewater, stormwater, streets, fleet, facilities, solid waste, capital planning and regulatory compliance, according to the release.

Gehrke has more than 25 years of experience in public works, utilities, facilities, capital improvement planning, emergency response, construction management and municipal operations, the release states.

“Rick brings the kind of practical, hands-on public works leadership that will help Ammon continue moving forward,” Ammon Mayor Brian Powell said in the release. “He understands infrastructure, he understands teams, and he understands the importance of delivering reliable service to residents.”