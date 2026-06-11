Colorado kayaker found dead in Yellowstone Lake - East Idaho News

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. – Law enforcement is investigating the death of a Colorado man whose body was found floating in Yellowstone Lake.

The man has been identified as Brandon Rhea, 41, of Denver, according to a news release from Yellowstone National Park. He was found by “occupants of a vessel” out on the lake on Monday morning, the park said.

Rhea was “floating in the water near Rock Point on the northwest shore of the lake near Bridge Bay,” according to the release.

National Park Service law enforcement rangers responded to the area and recovered Rhea’s body. They also found and recovered a capsized kayak and some of his personal belongings.

Details on how the man died or why he was in the park were not available on Wednesday. The park says law enforcement rangers are investigating the death.