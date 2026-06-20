COURTROOM INSIDER | Coco Berthmann, Dr. Weiner and more with hosts of 'The Slippery' - East Idaho News

Tonight on “Courtroom Insider,” the hosts of “The Slippery” join Nate Eaton to talk about Coco Berthmann, Dr. Thomas Weiner (known as ‘The Savior’ in his town) and more.

Veteran true crime producers Nancy Moscatiello and Scott Eldridge recently launched “The Slippery,” a podcast that exposes the scammers, schemers and master manipulators behind some of the most audacious cons ever pulled off.

Watch in the video player above.