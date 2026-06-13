COURTROOM INSIDER | Delusion or deception? The Lori Vallow Daybell question - East Idaho News

Tonight on “Courtroom Insider,” Dr. Torie Sepah joins Nate Eaton to talk about Lori Vallow Daybell.

Sepah was the chief psychiatrist at the California Department of Corrections’ women’s facility and has spent years working with inmates.

While Sepah didn’t treat Daybell, she shares her thoughts on religious delusions, psychosis, mental illness and more.

If you missed Part 1 of our conversation with Sepah, you can watch it here.

Watch Part 2 in the video player above.