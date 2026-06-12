COURTROOM INSIDER | Former prison psychiatrist explains why mothers kill - East Idaho News

Tonight on “Courtroom Insider,” Dr. Torie Sepah was the Chief Psychiatrist for the California Department of Corrections’ Women’s Facility and has treated some high-profile patients.

She testified at the trial of Carol Coronado, a mother who stabbed her three children to death in 2014. Sepah has also worked with thousands of severely mentally ill inmates over the years.

Tonight she joins Nate Eaton to talk about postpartum psychosis, filicide (the act of a parent murdering their own child) and what we need to know about mental illness.

Watch in the video player above.