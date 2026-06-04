COURTROOM INSIDER | Paula Wade and her toddler son, Brandon, vanish. Her sister speaks out. - East Idaho News

Tonight on “Courtroom Insider,” Paula Wade was getting ready to move with her toddler son, Brandon, and start a new position at Sam’s Club when they vanished on a fall evening in 2002.

Nearly 24 years later, there have been no suspects and no leads in the case.

Paula’s sister, Mary, joins Nate Eaton to talk about the case and what she thinks happened to Paula and Brandon.

Watch in the video player above.