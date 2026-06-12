Debt-free, no kids, $180K income. How much should we spend on land? - East Idaho News

Debt-free, no kids, $180K income. How much should we spend on land?Published at
Dear Dave,
My wife and I make about $180,000 a year combined. We’re also debt-free, and we have no kids. We’d like to start planning to buy a nice piece of land sometime in the near future. Do you have a rule of thumb when it comes to determining what percentage of our savings we should put toward a large purchase like this?
Daniel
Dear Daniel,
Honestly, I’m not sure there’s necessarily a specific percentage for this kind of thing. Since you guys are already debt free—and congratulations on that, by the way—I’d advise first making sure you’ve got a fully loaded emergency fund of three to six months of expense in place. I’d also recommend you have some sort of retirement savings plan going before buying a piece of land.
You two have done a great job with your money, so in your case, it sounds like any other cash you might have sitting around is just wealth. So, if you’ve got an extra $100,000 sitting in a savings account in addition to all these other things, and you’d rather have $100,000 worth of land instead of that bank account, I’m good with it. Do you understand what I’m saying, Daniel? In my mind, it’s more a matter of ratios than percentages.
Now, this would all change, of course, if your household income was $50,000 a year instead of $180,000 a year. And I wouldn’t advise anyone to put building an emergency fund or saving for retirement on hold while they saved up to buy a piece of land. There needs to be a sensible balance. And that means making mature, grown-up decisions, and ensuring you have the really important things in life covered first.
Great question, Daniel!
— Dave
Dave Ramsey is CEO of Ramsey Solutions. He has authored several best-selling books, including "The Total Money Makeover." The Ramsey Show is heard by more than 16 million listeners each week on 600 radio stations and multiple digital platforms. Follow Dave on the web at daveramsey.com and on Twitter at @DaveRamsey.