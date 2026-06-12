Family reflects on the life of the Idaho Lorax following his death - East Idaho News

(from left to right, top to bottom) Kynoch Reale-Munroe and Wendell Jenks stand above their step-mother, Laurie Reale and their father, Carta Reale Sierra. | Courtesy photo

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready ...

POCATELLO – A Pocatello man, who became a local celebrity through his advocacy for the environment, has died. On June 9, Carta Reale Sierra, who was better known as ‘the Idaho Lorax’ and ‘Idaho Law,’ died due to terminal liver cancer. His obituary described him as, “one of Idaho’s most unforgettable educators, entertainers, passionately eccentric public activists, and fiercely independent politicians.” “He cared an awful lot about saving lives and protecting the world we live in,” his obituary reads. An informal gathering will be held at Lookout Point on Saturday, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. where there will an, “open sharing of memories will take place in accordance with his uniquely independent spirit.” “If you are unable to attend, the community is encouraged to honor his legacy by planting a tree, speaking out at a local meeting, or advocating for a cleaner, healthier environment—protecting our families and our shared home in whatever way feels right,” his obituary reads. If you are unable to attend, the community is encouraged to honor his legacy by planting a tree, speaking out at a local meeting, or advocating for a cleaner, healthier environment—protecting our families and our shared home in whatever way feels right. To learn more about the life of the Idaho Lorax, EastIdahoNews.com sat down with his children, Kynoch Reale-Munroe and Wendell Jenks. The man who would one day become known as the Idaho Lorax began his life in Connecticut, in 1951, as Carta Reale. Carta is held by his father as a baby, with his older brother. | Courtesy photo The way it was described to Kynoch and Wendell is that growing up, their father was a “very high-energy kid.” “Very outgoing, very energetic,” Wendell started to say. “And super smart,” Kynoch added. Kynoch talked about Carta’s pursuit of knowledge and experimentation from a young age, saying, “He used to tell me of all the stories of his chemistry labs – and explosions in the house.” “(He was) probably what we would consider ADHD, but also very intelligent. So he navigated the world with kind of a high-energy enjoyment of knowledge and creativity,” Wendell said, adding that he was often the leader of the neighborhood kids and would rally them towards “creative problem solving” when faced with obstacles. But as Carta entered young adulthood, tragedy struck his family. His mother was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis, and died while he was still a teenager. Carta, who helped to take care of his mother as her disease progressed, is the one who found her deceased. Carta (right) stands next to Colleen Munroe and his best friend, Ricky Rudin. | Courtesy photo

Not long after, as a 17-year-old, Carta left Connecticut and moved out to California. Around a year or two after he moved, he began to attend UC Berkeley.

Carta’s high-energy spirit had not dissipated as he entered early adulthood. While he was taking classes, he also travelled around the country on his motorcycle.

And then he left the country to go on a backpacking trip through Europe, which is how he and Kynoch’s mother, Colleen Munroe, became a couple. Colleen was a childhood friend of Carta’s sister, who had also moved to California.

Originally, Carta planned the trip as a group outing.

“My mother was the only one that actually showed up, so they went together to Europe,” Kynoch said.

While Carta travelled to many places around the country, and the world, he found a home in Pocatello.

Carta and Colleen moved to Idaho in the early 1980s to be closer to family as his brother’s family had moved to Jerome. But Jerome was “too small” for the couple, Kynoch said, so they instead moved to Pocatello.

“And they went to college at ISU, and then had me, and then split,” Kynoch said.

At this time, Carta was already someone who utilized theatrics to make a point while protesting.

It was during one of these theatrics, an anti-war protest, that he met Wendell’s mother, Vyonne Jenks.

“(My mother) met (him while he was) going around campus with a (hand-cranked) bomb siren, … (He got) a whole crowd around him, and everybody noticed him; so did my mom. And she was interested and fascinated,” Wendell said.

While Carta and Vyonne’s romantic relationship didn’t last very long, their friendship did.

“My mom’s also high energy and kind of very outspoken, and they clashed too, so it didn’t last real long, (but) their friendship lasted a long time, because they’re also both very political. She’s punk rock political and he’s hippie political. … They eveolved afterwards, still being both political people who want to make change,” Wendell said.

After Carta graduated with his Bachelor’s degree from ISU, he began a career in teaching. Carta taught at several schools in his life, including Pocatello High School and Shoshone-Bannock Jr./Sr. High School.