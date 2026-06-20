Fatal car crashes spike in the summer in Idaho. Here’s why — and how to stay safe - East Idaho News

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — School is out, and summer vacations are on in Idaho — which means the most dangerous time of the year to take a road trip is underway.

The 100 deadliest days mark “the time between Memorial Day and Labor Day when there is a spike in fatal and serious injury crashes,” the Idaho Transportation Department said in a 2024 news release.

Matthew Conde, public affairs director for AAA Idaho, encouraged “wise decisions and careful planning so that everyone reaches their destination and their loved ones,” in a June 10 news release. “Drivers can either contribute to safety or be a detriment to it.”

How likely are car crashes in Idaho?

The Idaho Department of Transportation recorded a total of 28,140 car crashes in 2025, which led to 251 deaths.

The most wrecks recorded that year were in June, according to the state transportation department.

Drivers under the age of 20 were in the most car crashes, the Idaho Department of Transportation said.

“It’s no coincidence that teen drivers are two to three times more likely to be involved in a fatal crash during the summer months than other age groups,” Conde said. “Novice drivers still have a lot to learn about safety.”

What causes dangerous driving conditions?

According to the National Road Safety Foundation, several factors point to teen driving as a major risk to road safety.

School is out, and there is more free time for students and less experienced young drivers to hit the road.

Teens are more likely to be distracted while driving and travel at dangerously fast speeds, according to the driver safety foundation.

Another contributing factor is underage drinking while driving.

“Even though the national drinking age is 21, some teens still drink and drive,” the National Road Safety Foundation said. “In 2022, 30% of young drivers, 15 to 20 years old, who were killed in crashes had” a blood alcohol concentration of 10%.

Follow these safety tips to reduce risks

“Bad choices have a compounding effect,” Conde said. “Drivers who are too tired, too agitated, or too distracted at high speeds create significant danger on our roads.”

Follow AAA’s driving safety advice to decrease the risk of summer car crashes: