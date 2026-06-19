For nearly 20 years, she’s taught freedom for free. Now she's being honored for Feel Good Friday - East Idaho News

EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with Smith Honda in Idaho Falls to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition.

We recently received an email about a woman who volunteers to help students learn the importance of freedom. Here’s what the message said:

Debbie Madsen has run the Americas Hope program in Jefferson County for School District 251 for the last 18 years, fully volunteer! She dedicates countless hours each year to teaching the 5th graders about the core values of America that our government was founded upon through song. She is helping teach the future of our country what freedom really means, and in this time, it is so important that children learn! She has never had any compensation for it, and as the program has grown it has taken more time to run but she still selflessly does it with pride for our country! On top of being an amazing leader, she serves in numerous church callings, is an amazing mother, grandma, and wife!

With Independence Day just around the corner and America turning 250, we thought now would be the perfect time to surprise Debbie! Check out the video in the player above.