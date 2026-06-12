Friends of Marshall Public Library hosting 30th anniversary bash this weekend - East Idaho News

POCATELLO (KPVI) — The Friends of Marshall Public Library want the community to come celebrate 30 years in the community with them this weekend.

The Friends are hosting a 30th anniversary bash on Saturday, June 13, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Marshall Public Library in Pocatello.

The event starts at 10 a.m. with a short program that will include remarks from library staff and Pocatello Mayor Mark Dahlquist. A proclamation honoring the Friends’ anniversary will be read, and the Friends will talk a little about their history and contributions to the community over the years.

After the program, there will be a scavenger hunt, which will continue until 1 p.m. Community members can come for the program and stay for the scavenger hunt, or they can come anytime during the event to participate in the hunt.

The scavenger hunt will showcase projects throughout the library that the Friends have sponsored or purchased over the years. Everyone who completes the scavenger hunt will get a cookie, candy, a prize and raffle tickets to enter to win one of several gift baskets.

The Friends have also added in some “bonus” stations on the scavenger hunt to include the Portneuf Valley Farmers Market across the street. Those who complete the bonus items can earn additional raffle ticket entries.

There are prizes for all ages, including kids and adults. Kids who complete the scavenger hunt will get a free book and a bookmark from Texas Roadhouse, where they can read and earn a free kids’ meal.

Adults can win magnetic bookmarks, pens, book lover swag and more.

Raffle baskets were donated by Friends of Marshall Public Library board members and local businesses. They include a kids reading basket, an adult book lovers basket, a s’mores and dinosaurs basket, Pocatello City swag, and dinner at Texas Roadhouse.

The event is free and open to all ages. Families are welcome and encouraged to come and enjoy a fun activity all together.