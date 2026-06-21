GALLERY | How Pocatello celebrates World Refugee Day - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A crowd gathered at Lookout Point Park on Saturday evening to celebrate World Refugee Day.

The international day of celebration was created by the United Nations in 2001 and is observed annually on June 20. The UN says World Refugee Day “shines a light on the rights, needs and dreams of refugees, helping to mobilize political will and resources so refugees can not only survive but thrive.”

In Pocatello, attendees were treated to live entertainment, music and dancing — and lots of good food. Here are a few highlights from the party:

Community members dance and celebrate during the 2026 World Refugee Day event at Lookout Point Park in Pocatello on Saturday. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoNews.com

People line up for food and refreshments during the 2026 World Refugee Day celebration at Lookout Point Park in Pocatello on Saturday. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoNews.com

Dancers showcase a traditional dance during the 2026 World Refugee Day celebration at Lookout Point Park in Pocatello, on Saturday. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoNews.com

Volunteers help serve attendees during the 2026 World Refugee Day event at Lookout Point Park in Pocatello on Saturday. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoNews.com

Performers showcase a traditional dance during the 2026 World Refugee Day celebration at Lookout Point Park in Pocatello on Saturday. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoNews.com