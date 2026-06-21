His camels make people smile. This Idaho farmer’s story will too - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Jeral Williams is one of many proud farmers in eastern Idaho, but he’s one of only a few who raise camels.

The 74-year-old Idaho Falls man owns Williams and Sons Farm, an 80-acre spread off Yellowstone Highway. In addition to growing wheat and alfalfa, he owns cattle, bison and camels, which he takes to community events throughout the year.

The farm has been in operation since 1891, and Jeral and his wife, Jenine, are the fourth-generation owners.

The Idaho State Dept. of Agriculture and the Idaho State Historical Society recently recognized his ranch as an Idaho Century Farm. The distinction, according to the program’s website, recognizes “those families who have farmed or ranched the same land their ancestors did 100 years ago, and at least 40 acres of the original parcel of land is still maintained as part of the present holding.”

This week on “It’s Worth Mentioning,” Rett Nelson sits down with Jeral at his home to talk about the award, his farm, his camels, and the farm’s history and future.

Jeral says his camels make people smile, and this episode will do the same thing.

Watch previous episodes of “It’s Worth Mentioning” here. Check out the show on Facebook. If you have a tip, guest idea or comment, email rett@eastidahonews.com.