Idaho man’s body recovered from Payette River weeks after his truck was discovered in the water - East Idaho News

CASCADE (Idaho Statesman) — After two weeks of searching, the Boise County Sheriff’s Office recovered the body of a 67-year-old man who went missing in early June.

The office said in a social media post that John Barmettler’s body was recovered from the South Fork of the Payette on Wednesday. Barmetter went missing after last being seen on June 1 at a residence on South Fork Road, east of Garden Valley. Officials said they believed Barmettler was heading to his home from the residence.

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Kayakers contacted law enforcement after spotting a vehicle stranded on a steep embankment near milepost 4 on South Fork Road, close to the South Fork of the Payette River, that same day. It was Barmettler’s vehicle.

Responding deputies searched the vehicle, but because of its location on steep terrain, recovery operations were not able to continue, the post stated.

Crews watch on as a tow truck pulls John Barmettler’s truck from the Payette River. | Courtesy KIVI

The sheriff’s office then worked to recover the vehicle and search the surrounding area on June 2-3, it said in announcing the effort to the public and requesting tips and information.

Multiple agencies, private businesses, community members and volunteers helped in the search effort, officials said.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Barmettler’s family and all those whose lives he touched and positively impacted,” the sheriff’s office stated in the new post.