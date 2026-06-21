'It's not hard to love someone': Hundreds attend Rexburg Pride to celebrate unity and acceptance - East Idaho News

REXBURG — Attendees of Rexburg Pride did not let the high winds get them down.

Many participants at Porter Park on Saturday chose to see the glass as half full, with some even suggesting that the high winds were actually there to help the rainbow flags fly.

“We still came anyway, even though it’s blowing our flags around right now,” said one pride event participant. “The wind itself is even showing pride today.”

An attendee getting face paint at Saturday’s Rexburg Pride event. | Kaitlyn Hart, EastIdahoNews.com

Hundreds of people attended the event, which included local performers, vendors, community art projects, and a unity walk.

Activities also included lawn games and a Rainbow Library for participants who wanted to sit back and relax.

“We were worried about the weather, but the sun decided to show up for us, so I think that’s going to be great for the vendors who’ve got a lot of fun activities,” said event organizer Annalisa Waite. “We also have, we call it our Rainbow Library and quiet corners where people just need to chill for a little bit before they dive back into the bigger activities.”

Performers participate in Rexburg Pride at Porter Park on Saturday. | Kaitlyn Hart, EastIdahoNews.com

One participant said she was excited to come to the event because of the sense of community it evokes, even when she may not feel included in every space.

“I come out to feel community, because sometimes it’s easy to feel alone here in Rexburg,” Annalina Loomis said. “It’s just kind of nice to see everyone here … it just kind of helps me feel warm inside.”

One of the booths at the event was run by Dragon Dads, an organization that supports children with parents who do not accept their sexualities, as well as parents who are struggling but open to accepting their children after their coming out.

Two Dragon Dads at Rexburg Pride in Porter Park on Saturday. | Michael Carruth, EastIdahoNews.com

“A lot of times, particularly in communities like ours, when a kid comes out — that can be really difficult and really throw people for a loop after years and decades of programming. So, it can be difficult to figure out how to navigate that,” said Daren Haws, a Dragon Dad. “So having Dragon Dads as a support group, a community of other dads to talk to, that have been through it, has been really helpful, and was super helpful for me when my kid came out.”

As the sun came out from behind the clouds and more people gathered at the park to celebrate Pride, one attendee entered the event dressed in “sunset colors” and clasping a long, shiny sword, explaining that the colors of her outfit were displaying the Aro-Ace (Aromantic-Asexual) pride flag.

Kaphira Awen participates in Rexburg Pride at Porter Park on Saturday. | Michael Carruth, EastIdahoNews.com

Underneath her suspenders read the words, “Leave the world better.”

“It’s powerful. I was in denial for a year and a half about who I was, and now I’m fully confident in this,” said Kaphira Awen. “Now, I am powerful.”

Waite said it can be hard to know how to show up for your loved ones in the LGBTQ+ community, and she hopes that by putting on Pride events, more people can come to feel passionate about including others and creating safe spaces for all.

“This is a really good way for people who want to learn how to be an ally or want to know how to show up for people. This is a good place to start,” Waite said. “With a lot of the nonprofits, it’s a good way to also learn their education, and to learn how to come support your family members, your neighbors, members of your congregations, or your classmates and students who are part of the LGBTQ+ community.”

Dozens of people participate in the unity walk at Rexburg Pride in Porter Park on Saturday. | Michael Carruth, EastIdahoNews.com

Logan Reed (left) and Harley Leaman (right) attend Rexburg Pride in Porter Park on Saturday. | Kaitlyn Hart, EastIdahoNews.com

Looking ahead to future years of Pride, event organizers hope to continue growing the event to unite and include east Idahoans who feel they don’t have a place to be themselves.

“There are a lot of things where people feel like when you make it about politics or policies, it can be very difficult to reconcile,” Waite said. “But when it becomes about people you love, it’s not hard to love someone in your life. So start there, start with the people you love.”