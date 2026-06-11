Keeping the minds active at Homestead Senior Living - East Idaho News

REXBURG (Homestead Senior Living) — Residents at The Homestead Senior Living are proving that staying active isn’t just about physical exercise—it’s also about keeping the mind engaged and the body coordinated through fun and interactive games. Recently, residents gathered to participate in a variety of stimulating activities designed to strengthen hand-eye coordination, improve concentration, and promote cognitive wellness.

Research shows that activities requiring hand-eye coordination help seniors maintain important motor skills and support brain function. Regular participation in these types of games can enhance focus, reaction time, memory, and problem-solving abilities while encouraging social interaction and laughter among peers. “Our residents had a wonderful time participating,” said a Homestead team member.

“These games are not only enjoyable, but they also help keep the brain active and support independence in everyday life.”

The activities sparked friendly competition, plenty of smiles, and opportunities for residents to encourage one another. Staff members noted that the games challenged residents to think strategically, react quickly, and work together—all while having fun. At The Homestead Senior Living, providing meaningful opportunities for residents to stay mentally, physically, and socially engaged remains a top priority.

Through creative programming and enriching activities, residents continue to demonstrate that lifelong learning and active living can happen at any age. As the laughter echoed through the room and residents celebrated each successful challenge, one thing was clear: a little friendly fun can go a long way in keeping both the body and mind strong.