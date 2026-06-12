Man arrested after allegedly throwing a table at a woman, causing severe injuries - East Idaho News

ABERDEEN — A 43-year-old man was arrested Friday morning after a woman claimed he attacked her in a trailer and threw a table at her, severely injuring her face.

German Zamora Valdez Jr. is charged with felony domestic battery inflicting traumatic injury, felony attempted strangulation and misdemeanor intentional destruction of a telecommunication line.

EastIdahoNews.com has reached out to Bingham County Public Defender Andrew Hart for a comment on this case. As of publication, we have not heard back. If we receive a response, we will update this article.

According to court documents, a Bingham County Sheriff’s deputy was called to a home in Aberdeen after a report of domestic battery.

Dispatch told the deputy that the victim was at the address in a neighbor’s RV after she had gotten in a fight with a man identified as Valdez. The victim reportedly told dispatch that Valdez had hit her with a table and choked her. She stated that Valdez was still at his trailer on the property.

When the deputy arrived, they made contact with a man who said he had seen Valdez and the woman “arguing,” but that they then walked off together.

The deputy then went to another trailer, which he said was “in disarray”, where he found a woman sitting on a swing outside. When asked if she was the victim, she responded yes “in a very weak voice,” according to the deputy’s report.

According to the victim, she had tried to leave the trailer when Valdez “hit her in the face with a (blue collapsible) table” and “beat her up.” She stated again that Valdez had also choked her, and said she was feeling pain in her head and neck.

The deputy writes in the report that the victim had a large swelling to the left of her eye and open skin along her upper and lower lips on the left side of her face.

The victim told the deputy that she and Valdez had been physically fighting for the last three days, and she didn’t know where he was. After being hit in the face with the table, the victim says she tried to grab her phone, but Valdez got it before she did and destroyed it.

While she was trying to exit the trailer, the victim stated that Valdez grabbed one of her purses and began pulling it apart. She claims she was able to grab a pair of pliers to defend herself, but Valdez “grabbed her by the neck and began striking her with his hands.”

Valdez then reportedly tackled the woman and began choking her so she “couldn’t breathe.” She says she managed to get up, get out of the trailer, and try to escape twice, but was tackled both times. She got up a third time. and was allegedly tackled by Valdez in the street.

The victim says she tried to bite and scratch Valdez in self-defense, and believes she bit his elbow before finally escaping into a neighbor’s trailer.

The deputy searched the trailer where the fight allegedly occurred and found a broken blue collapsible table, a broken cell phone, and personal items “strewn around.”

Later, the deputy called the victim to go over what had happened once again.

This time, the victim says the argument started when she wanted to clean, but Valdez was angry that she was not paying attention to him. He then shoved her to the floor and kicked the table towards her before picking it up and hitting her in the face.

When asked why Valdez destroyed her phone, the victim stated that she had filmed him abusing her the night before, so he destroyed it during the last incident.

According to reports, other Bingham County deputies located Valdez and arrested him. He was then booked into the Bingham County Jail on a $150,000 bond.

He is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing on June 25.

If convicted, he could face up to 26 years in prison. Though Valdez has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.