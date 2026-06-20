No, Taylor Swift is not getting married at the Ocean House this weekend - East Idaho News

NEW YORK (CNN) — This weekend, Elizabeth Hall, a 15-year wedding planning veteran and the proprietor of Elizabeth Hall Events for nine years, is putting on a wedding at the Ocean House resort in Rhode Island.

Unfortunately, a lot of people seem to think it’s Taylor Swift’s wedding.

“Taylor Swift is not getting married at the Ocean House this weekend,” Hall said. “We do have a wonderful couple getting married there, and they’re very excited, but it is not Taylor and Travis’s wedding.”

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Ocean House, an extremely grand hotel on the bluff of the Watch Hill peninsula, is located quite near Swift’s Rhode Island home. So when a large wedding tent for Hall’s clients was erected, the excitement went into overdrive.

You needn’t worry that TMZ and the rest are ruining the couple’s weekend, though. The bride- and groom-to-be are safely insulated from the gossip while en route to their welcome party this evening. “Honestly, they don’t even really have this on their radar,” Hall said. Her team had also prepared additional security for the hotel, due to the intense local atmosphere.

This will be the third wedding Hall has overseen at the Ocean House, a 2004 recreation of a palatial Victorian hotel that originally opened on the site in 1868.

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What was the number one thing Hall wanted us to know about wedding planners? “We love doing this,” she said. “Everyone in this industry is so passionate. And we really take all of the burden that comes with an incredibly crazy day away from the couple so that they can just be there. We love seeing them getting to just enjoy everything they’ve spent so long planning.”

Hall also said that she and her team were pretty much all big Swift fans. “I mean, she’s fantastic,” Hall said. “I wish her and Travis all the best in whatever, wherever they get married.”