Pocatello community invited to 'Pay-It-Forward' at free barbecue Thursday - East Idaho News

POCATELLO – A nonprofit dedicated to neighborhood revitalization is inviting residents to an event to keep them informed about their community’s goings-on.

On Thursday, NeighborWorks Pocatello will be holding its 13th Annual “Pay-It-Forward Barbeque” from 4 to 6 p.m. at Caldwell Park. The barbecue is free to attend, and will give people the opportunity to learn about at least a dozen other nonprofit organizations.

In addition to this, attendees will have the chance to make a pledge, “to do something for their community, or for a neighbor,” said Catherine McCarthy, director of community engagement and marketing, “to pay it forward.”

NeighborWorks Pocatello holds the Pay-It-Forward Barbeque as a part of National NeighborWorks Week. This is where chartered members of the national organization hold community events or projects, “to highlight how, together with residents, the NeighborWorks network strengthens communities,” reads the NeighborWorks America website.

The barbecue will offer free burgers, hot dogs and ice cream, as well as french fries provided by the Lamb Weston fry truck.

Attendees who decide to make a pledge to do some sort of community-minded act will receive a potted plant in exchange, “symbolizing growth and community spirit,” reads a news release. In recent years, McCarthy said that organizers have seen larger crowds attending, and “the energy for the event is up, and it’s exciting.”

McCarthy said that last year, around 500 people attended the event, so she’s had to “up things a little bit” when shopping for supplies.

“Everybody was having a good time. There’s great playground equipment there, so the kids were over there playing. … It’s really cool to see people come out and not only learn about NeighborWorks Pocatello, but the other nonprofits that are there, and at the same time … getting

Some of the nonprofits that will be in attendance will be Aid for Friends, CASA, and the Kind Community. Attendees will be able to speak to representatives of these organizations and more, and learn more about their work in the community.

McCarthy spoke highly of the work these nonprofits do.

“Nonprofits are out there doing the work every day to take care of the community, and make sure people are getting what they need and filling needs where they need to be met,” McCarthy said.