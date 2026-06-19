Pocatello firefighters put out house fire and evacuate all occupants - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — Firefighters put out a house fire before it could spread to any other structures.

The Pocatello Fire Department responded to reports of a structure fire on Hemlock Street in the Lewis and Clark neighborhood on Friday afternoon. All occupants of the house were evacuated safely, according to a Facebook post from the department. The emergency call came in at 1:33 p.m.

“When crews arrived, they found heavy fire on a deck that had extended into the home’s kitchen, bathroom and attic space. Firefighters quickly brought the fire under control and prevented further spread,” the post reads.

Firefighters successfully evacuated all occupants of the house, and no injuries were reported in relation to the incident.

“Unfortunately, the family has been displaced as a result of the fire. Crews are working with them to ensure they have access to the resources and support they need,” the post reads.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.