Pocatello's The Nook is a popping place to be for hefty burgers and savory fried foods - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — After only one year under new ownership, this Pocatello restaurant is more than a little nook in the corner.

When the previous owner offered Peter Curry the opportunity to take over The Nook restaurant, he turned to the most important person in his life for permission: his son.

Getting down to his level, Curry asked him if he was OK with his dad becoming a restaurant owner. The boy agreed.

Now one year later, with a promise to always put family first, business is booming in a way Curry says he never saw coming.

From burgers to sandwiches to all kinds of hot-and-ready fried foods, The Nook has a little something for anyone who wants to dine in or take something on the go.

Mozzarella sticks

While the menu is full of tasty items, the no-contest fan favorite thus far is the mozzarella sticks.

“I had a young lady come in that made a story online about us … and it showed the cheese stretching from her mouth,” Curry said.

Curry was not exaggerating. With a satisfying crunch into a gooey center, Curry’s mozzarella sticks are worth a visit on their own. Add a dip in the classic pairings of marinara or ranch sauce, and your taste buds will thank you.

The mozzarella sticks are the perfect option for the high school students who like to drop by during their lunch breaks. Curry said the high schoolers have made lunchtime one of his busiest times of day.

Freshly fried mozzarella sticks in a basket with marinara and ranch dipping sauces. | Jordan Wood, EastIdahoNews.com

Fried pickles

Curry’s new item, the fried pickles, is sure to be a hit. Hearing about the new food trend from customers, Curry decided he’d give it a try. With well-seasoned breading paired with the subtle sourness of vinegar that comes from a good bite of pickle, Curry’s take on this popular food does not disappoint.

“People just love pickles,” he said.

A heaping portion of The Nook’s fried, breaded pickles with ranch dipping sauce. | Jordan Wood, EastIdahoNews.com

The ‘Huck Fin’ burger

The most well-known item on The Nook’s menu is the Huck Fin. Stacked with a one-third-pound beef patty, thick slabs of bacon, crisp veggies, and a generous amount of flavored cream cheese, the burger will leave you with messy hands and happy taste buds.

“It’s something I adopted from (the previous owners) when I bought the place,” Curry said.

The previous owner used huckleberry flavoring in the cream cheese — hence the name — but Curry changes the cream cheese’s flavor weekly by mixing it with different flavored jellies. He’s tried mixes of habanero, mango and other flavors.

Curry says this move was the right one, as the new flavors have sparked renewed interest in the classic burger among both old and new customers.

“It’s one of my signature burgers,” Curry said.

The Huck Fin is a stacked hamburger with fresh veggies, bacon, cream cheese sauce, a one-third-pound beef patty. It’s pictured here with a side of fries. | Jordan Wood, EastIdahoNews.com

‘Not fast food’

Curry is the only cook at The Nook, which he says ensures the food is consistent every time, every day. He insists on making his menu items by hand and delivering the best quality.

“This is not fast food,” he said.

Curry also shops for fresh ingredients every morning before the restaurant opens. He says the fresh veggies, sauces from local distributors, and beef sourced directly from a local butcher assure his customers that The Nook offers only the best for those who drop by.

“One hundred percent of (being successful) is caring about the food you’re putting out to people,” Curry said.

For a down-to-earth experience with food catered to the community, drop by The Nook, located just inside Station Square at 200 S. Main Street in Pocatello. The Nook is open for business Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Curry said he does not accept orders past 6:45 p.m. because once the clock strikes 7 p.m., he is keeping his promise and returning to his son for family time.