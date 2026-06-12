Record-breaking sponsorship reported for downtown beautification program - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Thanks to the generosity of local businesses, organizations and residents, downtown Idaho Falls will soon “bloom bigger than ever” with seasonal flower installations, according to a press release from the Idaho Falls Downtown Development Corporation (IFDDC).

The IFDDC reports that this year’s downtown beautification program achieved record-breaking sponsorship support.

“The incredible response to this year’s sponsorship campaign reflects the pride our community has for the heart of our city,” Kerry Hammon, executive director of IFDDC, said in the release. “Because of the overwhelming support from our partners and sponsors, nearly every block within the district will feature beautiful floral displays this spring, summer and fall. We are deeply grateful to everyone who contributed to making this possible.”

According to the release, the IFDDC and the Idaho Falls Historical Downtown Foundation have secured approximately 120 hanging flower basket sponsorships, nearly 20 ground flowerpot sponsorships and 120 holiday wreath sponsorships for the upcoming holiday season.

The downtown beautification program was first launched in 2015, the release states. Each spring, colorful hanging baskets and flowerpots decorate the city from Memorial Drive to Yellowstone Avenue and D Street to Cliff Street. And during the winter months, coordinated holiday wreaths continue the tradition. This year’s beautification program will also include the selection of red and white flowers to support the nationwide America 250 celebration.

According to the release, the success of the downtown beautification program is due to this season’s program sponsors; the City of Idaho Falls; volunteers and interns who prepare streetscapes, assist with installations, and support downtown cleanup efforts; IFDDC staff and Board of Directors; and local advertising and media partners.

“Residents and visitors are encouraged to take a stroll or a bicycle ride downtown to enjoy the seasonal floral displays, experience the enhanced streetscapes, and continue supporting downtown Idaho Falls businesses, restaurants and attractions,” the release states.

To sponsor future beautification efforts, learn more about downtown programs, or to become an IFDDC volunteer, visit their website, call (208) 535-0399, or stop by the IFDDC office located at 381 Shoup Avenue, Suite 207.