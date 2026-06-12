Review: 'Disclosure Day' reminds us why Steven Spielberg is still one of Hollywood's greatest storytellers - East Idaho News

It’s the summer of 1989.

I’m standing in a long line outside a movie theater, slowly roasting in the sun alongside hundreds of other people. The pavement is hot enough to fry an egg. The line barely moves. Nobody has a smartphone to distract themselves. Nobody is scrolling social media.

And somehow, nobody seems to mind.

We’re all there for the same reason. “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade.”

We wanted to see Harrison Ford put on the fedora, crack the whip, punch a few Nazis, and find some ancient treasure.

But looking back, Harrison Ford wasn’t the only reason we were there. We were really there because of Steven Spielberg.

Years earlier, Spielberg had convinced us that an archaeologist could be the coolest person on Earth. He had already given us sharks, aliens, treasure hunters, and countless moments of cinematic wonder. We trusted him.

If Spielberg made it, we wanted to see it.

Fast forward nearly four decades, and not much has changed.

When I heard Spielberg was returning to science fiction with an original story called “Disclosure Day,” I was immediately interested. Original science fiction is becoming increasingly rare, and filmmakers with Spielberg’s track record are even rarer.

The result is a movie that is frequently fascinating, often entertaining, occasionally thrilling, and ultimately a little frustrating.

But even when Spielberg misses, he’s usually more interesting than most filmmakers at their best.

Josh O’Connor in Disclosure Day (2026) | Niko Tavernise, Universal Picture – © Universal Studios

A mystery worth discovering for yourself

The less you know about “Disclosure Day,” the better.

The story follows several people whose lives become intertwined through a series of unusual and increasingly mysterious events. As those connections begin to emerge, larger questions start to surface.

To avoid giving anything away, I’ll leave it there.

One of the film’s biggest strengths is the gradual unraveling of its mystery. Spielberg understands that audiences enjoy participating in a story. He doesn’t hand out answers immediately. Instead, he allows curiosity to drive the experience.

For much of the movie, it works beautifully.

I found myself constantly trying to solve the puzzle alongside the characters.

Emily Blunt owns every scene she’s in

The cast is really solid.

Josh O’Connor continues his rise as one of the most interesting actors working today. Colman Domingo once again proves he can elevate just about anything he appears in. Colin Firth brings his usual gravitas and reliability.

But let’s be honest. This is Emily Blunt’s movie.

Every time she’s on screen, the movie gets better.

That’s not a knock against anyone else. The rest of the cast is very good. It’s simply a testament to how talented Blunt has become.

She has a remarkable ability to command attention without seeming to try.

Her performance here is layered, emotional, vulnerable, and powerful. She handles dramatic moments with ease while also bringing warmth and humanity to the character.

There were multiple points during the movie where I found myself thinking, “This scene works because Emily Blunt is in it.”

That’s not something I found myself saying about many other performers.

The rest of the cast may be sharing the stage. Blunt owns it.

Spielberg still knows how to make movies feel like movies

One thing became abundantly clear while watching “Disclosure Day.”

Steven Spielberg still knows how to make a movie.

That may sound like an odd compliment, but in an era where many blockbusters feel assembled by committee, it’s worth mentioning.

Everything here feels intentional.

The cinematography is beautiful. The set pieces are impressive. The visual effects blend seamlessly into the storytelling. The sound design creates tension and atmosphere. The action sequences feel clear and purposeful rather than chaotic.

More importantly, the movie feels cinematic.

There are moments that simply wouldn’t work as well on a television screen. Spielberg understands scale better than almost anyone. He knows how to make audiences feel small when they need to feel small and overwhelmed when they need to feel overwhelmed.

Whether it’s a quiet conversation between characters or a large-scale spectacle, every scene feels crafted by someone who has spent decades mastering the language of film.

You don’t have to love every decision he makes to appreciate the craftsmanship.

A strong setup that stumbles at the finish line

For most of its runtime, I was completely invested.

The mystery kept me engaged, the performances kept me interested, the filmmaking kept me entertained, and then the ending arrived.

Without venturing into spoiler territory, it simply didn’t work for me.

The issue isn’t that Spielberg makes a bold choice. I appreciate bold choices.

The problem is that the movie suddenly feels like it slams on the brakes.

The direction shifts so abruptly that it feels like you’re traveling 80 miles per hour and suddenly find yourself doing 15.

I understood what the film was trying to accomplish. I just didn’t think it accomplished what it set out to do.

What’s frustrating is that the movie spends so much time creating intriguing questions and compelling tension that I expected a stronger payoff.

Instead, the ending left me feeling disconnected from a story that had largely won me over.

And because endings are the last thing we experience, they’re often the thing we remember most.

Unfortunately, that’s the case here.

Final thoughts

I enjoyed “Disclosure Day.”

I admired it more than I loved it, but I enjoyed it.

The performances are strong, particularly Emily Blunt’s. The mystery is engaging. The filmmaking is top-notch. And Spielberg once again proves that few directors understand cinematic storytelling better than he does.

But the ending never comes together in a satisfying way, and that’s a difficult problem to overcome.

Still, even a flawed Spielberg movie offers more ambition, imagination, and craftsmanship than many modern blockbusters.

And perhaps that’s why a new Spielberg film still feels like an event.

The man has spent nearly 50 years reminding audiences that movies can inspire wonder.

“Disclosure Day” doesn’t quite reach the heights of his greatest work.

But it does remind us why we’re still eager to buy a ticket whenever Steven Spielberg has a new story to tell.