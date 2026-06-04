Rexburg carousel up and running after another celebratory Kickoff event - East Idaho News

REXBURG — Vendors and families celebrated the start of summer together with activities at diverse farmers’ markets in Rexburg.

College towns are often busy, but things were especially lively on May 29 at Porter Park for the annual Carousel Kickoff. The annual event has become a staple that locals and college students alike look forward to; it’s when the city turns on its famous carousel. Doors slide up, lights turn on, and the painted horses start to rock and turn as the carousel begins its first day in operation for the season.

“(This event is) a great way to introduce ourselves to new people,” said Linda Carlos, the owner of Black Bear Family Farms, a vendor at the event.

The celebration began at 4 p.m. and ended at 8 p.m. There was music, activities, and plenty of food while kids run around the park.

In addition to the festivities, the event attracted a variety of vendors. From wood carvers, jewelry makers, homemade foods and more.

“It is a giant mix of diversity,” Jake Little, a vendor of F&L Creations, said.

The celebration has been held for decades, but city managers try to grow it each year.

“We’re looking to add more and more to it,” Parks and City Managing Director Jon Lewis said. “We’re looking at maybe implementing some of our foam cannons into the next one.”

To find out more about the Kick off event or other events to take place in Rexburg, more information can be found here or by going to the Rexburg Recreation Facebook page.

“It’s really gratifying to me as a professional to see an event we put on that has meaning in the community,” Lewis said.