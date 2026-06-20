Ronald McDonald House Charities hosting Family Fun Run and Carnival Saturday - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Ronald McDonald House Charities.

IDAHO FALLS — Families from across Eastern Idaho are invited to the second annual “Family Fun Run and Carnival,” presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Idaho, to support Ronald McDonald House Charities of Idaho’s Family Room inside Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

The event will take place Saturday, June 20, at The Waterfront at Snake River Landing and will bring the community together for a morning of friendly competition, carnival fun, and meaningful giving.

The morning begins at 9 a.m. with the carnival opening and the firefighter race. At 9:30 a.m., participants of all ages are invited to take part in the 5K followed by one-mile fun run. Watch the mascot race and then head over to the carnival to find live stage performances, food trucks, games, STEM activities, and first responder vehicles for families to visit.

The Idaho Falls Fire Department’s participation adds a special sense of community spirit to the event, giving families the chance to connect with local first responders while raising awareness and support for the families served by the RMHC of Idaho Family Room.

“The Idaho Falls Fire Department is proud to support events like the Family Fun Run and Carnival that bring our community together for a great cause,” said Donovan Hendrix, Idaho Falls Firefighter and EMT. “When families are facing a medical emergency, we’re often the first people they meet on one of the hardest days of their lives. Supporting the RMHC of Idaho Family Room allows us to help extend that care beyond the emergency scene by ensuring families have the support, comfort, and resources they need while their loved one receives treatment.”

The RMHC of Idaho Family Room offers a home away from home for families with a child in the hospital. Located just steps from the NICU and PICU, the Family Room provides a comfortable, home-like space where loved ones can rest, regroup, and replenish the strength they need to support their child. By staying close to their child’s care, families can remain present, engaged, and better able to participate in daily routines and decision-making during a challenging time.

Funds raised through the Family Fun Run and Carnival support essential services for families on their medical journey. RMHC of Idaho provides meals, lodging assistance, caregiver resources, and family-centered programs that reduce stress and travel while helping families stay connected to their child’s care.

RMHC of Idaho is grateful to the community partners and sponsors who make this event possible, including Blue Cross Blue Shield of Idaho as presenting sponsor, Idaho Environmental Coalition, the Cichos Organization, the City of Ammon, College of Eastern Idaho, ICCU, the Hall Foundation, Idaho Falls Fire Department, Motion Focused Podiatry, East Idaho News, and Riverbend Communications.