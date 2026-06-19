Should I sell our debt-free home so my husband can chase his dream of becoming a novelist? - East Idaho News

Dear Dave,

My husband and I are debt-free, including our home. My husband is a great guy, and a talented man, but he’s also a bit of a dreamer sometimes. He has written three or four novels that haven’t been accepted by publishers. He feels he’s close to a breakthrough, and he asked me the other day about my thoughts on selling our home and living on the money we make so he can really concentrate, and work on the new book full-time. I want him to pursue his dream, but this idea scares me. What do you think about it?

Emily

Dear Emily,

First of all, congratulations on being completely debt-free! That’s a huge accomplishment, and I’m really happy for you two.

Now, about your husband’s idea. It sounds to me like he’s a good man. And he obviously has drive, focus and discipline if he’s been able to write that many novels in his spare time and be part of you reaching such a great financial point in your lives. But I think it would be a huge mistake for you guys to sell your home, especially when he hasn’t proven he can sell anything he writes.

I understand where his head is right now, believe me. He wants to write and be a successful, full-time novelist. That’s a great dream to have. It’s one I sincerely hope he can achieve one day. But my advice right now would be for him to keep his day job, and continue working his tail off nights and weekends to try and make his dream a reality.

As part of that, I’d suggest drawing up a strategy to get some exposure for the books he has already written. Develop a website highlighting his work. Maybe he could self-publish a few dozen copies, then contact local libraries and civic groups for an opportunity to speak. In the process, he might sell a few books and get his name out there.

It may take longer than he’d like, but that’s honestly a much better idea than the one he has now. It will allow him to pursue his passion, work toward a goal and not run the risk of putting his family in financial danger.

— Dave