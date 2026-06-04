Teen flown to hospital after crash near Gooding - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

GOODING — Idaho State Police is investigating a two-vehicle injury crash that occurred at 6:38 p.m. on Wednesday just east of Gooding on US Highway 26, near milepost 153.

A 2019 Freightliner driven by a 51-year-old male and a 2013 Ford Explorer driven by an 18-year-old male, both from Shoshone, were traveling eastbound on US26. The driver of the Explorer struck the back of the Freightliner while it was attempting to make a left-hand turn.

The driver of the Explorer was transported by air ambulance to the hospital and remains in critical condition.

The eastbound lane was blocked for approximately two hours.

This crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.