Too hot for your feet? It's too hot for your dog - East Idaho News

Dr. Kasey Sweeney, the veterinarian at Snake River Animal Shelter in Idaho Falls, has a tip for today’s Pet of the Week.

With the weather getting warmer, she’s reminding pet owners to feel the ground before making your dog walk on it. If it’s too hot for you, it’s probably too hot for them.

“If you’re extra worried about it, you can put booties on (them) or walk in the shade or grass,” Sweeney says.

Remember to walk during the coolest part of the day and leave them plenty of water to drink.

If you take them with you in the car, don’t leave them inside.

To see the pets available for adoption or to learn more, stop by the shelter at 3000 Lindsay Boulevard during regular business hours. It’s open from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. It closes at 5 p.m. on Saturday. You can also visit the website or call (208) 523-4219.