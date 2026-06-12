'Truly an angel': Dedicated Rexburg caregiver honored for Feel Good Friday - East Idaho News

EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with Smith Honda in Idaho Falls to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition.

We received an email a few weeks ago about a woman who is making a difference. The message said:

Tammy works at Journeys Developmental Disability Agency in Rexburg. I have a relative that attends there and Tammy is so good with everyone there! She is not afraid to do anything to help the clients. She can be seen sitting on the floor comforting a special needs adult having a hard day, sitting at the table playing games with clients, helping clients in the restroom and helping clients get their lunches. She is truly an angel. She will do whatever to make the sure the clients are cared for and feel so loved.

We decided to surprise Tammy for Feel Good Friday! Check out the video in the player above.