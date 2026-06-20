U.S. Small Business Administration ‘actively working’ to create veterans resource center in Idaho - East Idaho News

BOISE (Idaho Capital Sun) — At the request of U.S. Sen. Jim Risch, the federal Small Business Administration is looking at establishing a new, Idaho-based office dedicated to supporting veterans, military members and their spouses.

Risch, an Idaho Republican, wrote to the head of the Small Business Administration, Kelly Loeffler, on June 9, asking to establish Idaho’s first dedicated Veteran Business Outreach Center.

“Our nation’s service members represent the best of America,” Risch wrote. “It is vital we ensure they have full access to the SBA resources designed to translate their military service into entrepreneurship.”

The veterans outreach centers, known as VBOCs, are designed to help veterans, service members and their families start or grow small businesses through classes for those transitioning out of active-duty service, entrepreneurial workshops, support developing a business plan, mentorship, and other services.

There are 31 organizations participating in a cooperative agreement with the SBA to serve as veterans business outreach centers, according to the agency’s website. Many of the centers are regional and cover multiple states, but some states like Florida, North Carolina, and Arizona have a dedicated center for their state.

Idaho does not have its own designated center. Previously, the Gem State had been served by a regional center in Washington state, Risch’s letter said, “which failed to adequately prioritize or support Idahoans.”

A spokesperson from Risch’s office did not respond when the Sun asked why the Washington center no longer provides services to Idaho. Risch’s Communications Director Madison Hardy told the Sun that Idaho veterans are currently receiving business support services from the Montana-based Big Sky Economic Development Authority VBOC.

“Senator Risch is working closely with SBA as the agency evaluates opportunities to expand VBOC services in Idaho,” Hardy said in an emailed statement.

There are 12,000 veteran-owned businesses in Idaho, Risch said in his letter.

A Small Business Association spokesperson told the Sun via email that the administration was “actively working with Senator Risch’s team to establish a VBOC in Idaho.”

“We look forward to expanding our existing field presence in the state to deliver targeted resources to support Idaho’s 120,000 veterans,” the spokesperson said.