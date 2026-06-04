Village Improvement Society hosting screening of 'Suffs' musical - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the Village Improvement Society.

The Village Improvement Society (VIS) invites community members to a special screening of the acclaimed Broadway musical Suffs on Thursday, June 4, at 7:30 p.m. at the Colonial Theater, 450 A Street, Idaho Falls.

Created by Tony Award winner Shaina Taub, Suffs tells the story of the American women’s suffrage movement and the remarkable friendships, challenges, and activism that helped secure women’s right to vote.

The production’s themes of civic engagement, perseverance, and community action reflect VIS’s own commitment to stewardship and involvement in local life.

This special community screening is free for VIS members. Non-members are welcome to join the organization online or at the door, with memberships starting at $25. RSVP to save your spot at villageimprovementsociety.org.

In honor of the suffrage movement, attendees are encouraged to wear white.

“Suffs is a powerful reminder of what people can accomplish when they work together for positive change,” said Dana Kirkham, VIS Board Chair. “We look forward to sharing this inspiring story with our community.”