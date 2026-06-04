 Your new best friend could be in this video - East Idaho News

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Pet of the Week

Your new best friend could be in this video

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EastIdahoNews.com Staff

EastIdahoNews.com Staff

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Snake River Animal Shelter will return with a featured Pet of the Week in a few weeks. This week, it’s showcasing its inventory of pets available for adoption.

Seven cats and seven dogs are highlighted in the video above. If you’d like to learn more about any of these animals, stop by the shelter at 3000 Lindsay Boulevard during regular business hours. It’s open from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. It closes at 5 p.m. on Saturday. You can also visit the website or call (208) 523-4219.

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