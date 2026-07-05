David Leroy connects Abraham Lincoln, Idaho history and his own political journey - East Idaho News

EDITOR’S NOTE: This episode originally aired on Feb. 22.

Despite losing a bid for Idaho governor with less than one percentage point and failing twice to represent Idaho in Congress, David Leroy says he doesn’t have any “political work left undone.”

The 78-year-old Boise man is a longtime Idaho attorney who also has had an extensive political career in Idaho. It began in the 1970s.

Leroy is also a historian and founder of the Idaho Lincoln Institute. America’s 16th president signed the bill that created the Idaho territory on March 4, 1863. The mission of Leroy’s nonprofit is to promote Lincoln’s ideals and “help chart a new course to orient and enliven the Idaho electorate as a rallying point for the rest of the nation.”

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This week on “It’s Worth Mentioning,” Leroy looks back on his political career. He shares what it was like being the nation’s youngest attorney general, and leading the state with a governor who was from a different party.

He also discusses his narrow election loss in the 1986 gubernatorial race and what missed opportunities he would’ve liked to have.

RELATED | Former state legislator known across Idaho as ‘Mr. History’ passes at age 85

He kicks off the show paying tribute to former state legislator and fellow history-lover, Linden Bateman, R-Idaho Falls, who passed away in January at age 85. Leroy was serving as attorney general when Bateman was in office. (Leroy also spoke with us in May about the passing of former Idaho Gov. Dirk Kempthorne. Watch that interview here).

Leroy also discusses his political hero, Abraham Lincoln, and his surprising connections to Idaho, which extend far beyond the legislation he signed that led to its creation.

If you’re an Idaho history buff or political junkie, this is an episode you don’t want to miss! Watch

Watch previous episodes of “It’s Worth Mentioning” here. Check out the show on Facebook. If you have a tip, guest idea or comment, email rett@eastidahonews.com.