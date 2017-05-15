Investigators asking anyone who saw missing Blackfoot mother at Rose Ponds to contact them

Updated at 2:58 pm, May 15th, 2017 By: Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

BLACKFOOT — The Bingham County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in regards to the search for Kelley Haney.

The 37-year-old Blackfoot mother was reported missing by her family late Thursday after her husband came home from work and found the kids home alone. He tracked Kelley’s phone to the Rose Ponds and when he arrived, he found her truck, keys and cell phone.

Since then, an intensive search has been underway at Rose Ponds with no sign of the missing woman.

The Sheriff’s Office received information Monday people may have seen Kelley Thursday at the Rose Ponds, including a kayaker in the area known as the “Big Pond.”

Anyone who was in the area of “Big Pond” Thursday is asked to contact the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office at (208) 785-1234.

EastIdahoNews.com will post a more in-depth story on the search for Kelley this afternoon.