The latest on the missing Blackfoot mother

Blackfoot

0  Updated at 4:58 pm, May 15th, 2017 By: Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com
BLACKFOOT — The search for Kelley Haney continues Monday, despite no solid leads on where she could be.

“The biggest frustrating thing is we don’t have a starting point. We have a vehicle, we have a pair of shoes — that’s it,” Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland said.

The 37-year-old mother was reported missing by her family last Thursday. Her husband tracked her phone to the Rose Ponds area, where her vehicle, keys and phone were found. Investigators have been searching ever since.

“We haven’t gotten any leads yet, but we did get some information this morning that there might have been other people out there that were swimming in the are so we’re asking them to come forward and visit with us just to give us any updates or anything that they can tell us,” Rowland said.

Rowland says investigators have searched every part of this area. The water has been clear, but there’s still no sign of Haney, he says.

“We had two drones fly yesterday and we had two airplanes fly yesterday morning,” Rowland said. “The conditions were ideal. There was no wind. It was sunny. You could see to the bottom of the lake,” Rowland said.

Rowland says cadaver dogs had a hit on an area, but divers couldn’t find anything.

“The divers can see footprints walking out into the water — doesn’t necessarily mean that they’re hers. We had a footprint up by the river that doesn’t necessarily mean they were hers. We’re going to go, and go… until we finder her. We still have an attempt to locate out on her,” Rowland said

EastIdahoNews.com spoke with family members who were too distraught to make a statement.

Haney’s mother told Rowland they are focusing on their belief Haney is still alive, and the family is doing everything in their power.

“Mother’s Day — it was a very, very difficult day for (Haney’s mother),” Rowland said. “I felt so bad. She was crying and just saying,’What can we do?”

If you have information on this case, call the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office at (208) 785-1234.

Natalia Hepworth

