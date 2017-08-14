Body found in Mill Creek identified as missing Utah man Paul Swenson

0

Updated at 5:42 pm, August 14th, 2017 By: Carter Williams, KSL.com

Share This Story

We Matched

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — The body of a man discovered in Mill Creek Sunday was identified Monday evening as an American Fork man who went missing in July.

KSL reports the State Examiner’s Office identified the body as Paul Heiner Swenson, 30, who went missing on July 27 after he was last seen leaving his home in American Fork. Swenson’s vehicle was later found in Salt Lake City.

A cause of death was not released, as medical examiner’s office awaits toxicology results. However, the medical examiner added there were no signs of foul play.

Swenson’s family posted the news that Swenson’s body had been recovered on Facebook shortly before police announced the identity of the body found in South Salt Lake.

“Thank you for your prayers for Paul and our whole family,” the family posted. “We are asking for privacy as our family takes the time to absorb this tragic news and to mourn.

“We want to express our deepest gratitude to you as our community. Your support has lifted us. Please pray for us.”

The discovery ended a nearly three-week search for the American Fork man, whose disappearance led to a widespread search around the Salt Lake Valley.

Swenson’s cellphone was last pinged the evening of his disappearance near 4700 South and 900 East. His BMW was located near Parkview Elementary in the Glendale neighborhood on July 28, prompting police to announce a missing person’s case.

Police said Swenson’s wife and others reported that Swenson was acting strangely in the days before he disappeared, leading police to believe he was not in a good mental state when he left his American Fork home on July 27. He also had seen a doctor the morning of his disappearance complaining of chest pain.

Hundreds of volunteers and “pages” of tips given by people in the first few days after Swenson was reported missing. Swenson’s family announced on Aug. 4 they would scale back its search after meeting with officers to plan a further course of action.

American Fork police said Aug. 8 it started working more with Unified police since authorities believed the 4700 South and 900 East location was the last known spot Swenson could be placed at.

This story will be updated as soon as more information is made available.