Woman airlifted to hospital after motorcycle crashes into herd of deer

INKOM — Idaho State Police are investigating a single-vehicle motorcycle crash on Old Highway 91, near Robbers Roost Road, south of Inkom.

The crash occurred at about 8 p.m. Saturday.

Police reports show Gregory Dewall, 54, of Pocatello, was driving northbound on a 2012 Honda motorcycle when a herd of deer entered the roadway.

Dewall struck a deer and the rear passenger, Charlene Dewall, 58, of Pocatello, was ejected off of the bike. Neither Gregory nor Charlene were wearing helmets.

Charlene was transported by air ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in critical condition.

Gregory was not transported to the hospital, according to ISP dispatch.

EastIdahoNews.com has reached out to Portneuf Medical Center for an update on Charlene and will post when that information becomes available.

The lanes were blocked for approximately two and a half hours.

This is the second motorcycle accident in eastern Idaho this weekend.