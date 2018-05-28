UPDATE: Man killed in Idaho Falls motorcycle crash

IDAHO FALLS — A 23-year-old man is dead after crashing his motorcycle into a small pickup truck at the intersection of West Broadway Street and Skyline Drive around 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

The man, who police have not identified, was driving his motorcycle on Skyline Drive when he hit a black Dodge Dakota turning east on Broadway Street, according to Idaho Falls Police spokeswoman Holly Cook. He was thrown off the bike and landed in the road. He was not wearing a helmet.

Witnesses tell police the motorcyclist was going an estimated 60 mph, Cook said.

Idaho Falls Police and EMS tried to revive the man when they arrived on scene, but he was unresponsive and pronounced dead.

The driver of the pickup sustained minor injuries and was transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, Lt. Scott Killian said.

This is the fifth crash-related death in eastern Idaho this Memorial Day weekend. On Friday, 72-year-old Dennis Clark of Preston was pulling a horse trailer when he died after hitting a tractor in Terreton.

Two children were killed in a Lemhi County UTV crash Saturday and on Sunday afternoon, 72-year-old Andrew Potter of Eagle died after driving over an embankment on I-15 near Pocatello.