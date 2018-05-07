Thousands attend ‘life-changing’ Melaleuca Convention

Share This

SALT LAKE CITY — Thousands of people from all over the world spent part of last week learning, coaching, reflecting and celebrating at Melaleuca’s 29th Annual Convention.

The three-day event, held at the Calvin L. Rampton Salt Palace Convention Center, brought together Melaleuca marketing executives and customers. Hundreds of employees from east Idaho traveled to Salt Lake City to help with the convention.

Thousands of people attended the annual Melaleuca Convention in Salt Lake City. | Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Company leaders addressed the large crowd, new products were announced and attendees participated in workshops.

“Hearing the speakers, I thought, ‘Wow. This company is so different than any other company I’ve seen,” said Rainbow Lackey, a marketing executive from Las Vegas. “It really has been a life-changing convention.”

Last year, for the first time, Melaleuca reached more than $2 billion in sales. Over the years, the company has paid out $5.2 billion to marketing executives living around the globe. One purpose of the convention is to honor their achievements.

Frank VanderSloot and other company leaders spoke during the event. | Courtesy Melaleuca

“They’re the ones who have created this. They’re the ones who made this happen,” said Melaleuca CEO Frank VanderSloot. “They’ve come here from all over the world as one big Melaleuca family to celebrate each other.”

Paige Anne, an 11-year-old from Idaho Falls, stunned the crowd while singing the National Anthem and during one memorable part of the convention, attendees who have paid off their mortgages burned them in front of everyone.

Melaleuca Convention attendees who have paid off their mortgages burn them in front of the crowd. | Courtesy Melaleuca

In addition to the convention in Salt Lake City, Melaleuca holds similar events in other countries around the world. Many attendees said it’s a highlight they look forward to every year.

“I love the excitement. I love the energy. I love the stories. I love seeing like-minded, positive people with the same vision,” said Vincent Ferrazzano, a marketing executive from Nevada. “It gives me inspiration and motivates me to go out and do more.”