Coroner: 4 people dead following fiery Boise crash

BOISE — Ada County Coroner Dotti Owens has confirmed four people died in a multiple vehicle crash Saturday night on I-84 in Boise.

The crash occurred around 11:30 p.m. at the Cloverdale Road overpass. Idaho State Police say a commercial vehicle and an SUV had slowed down in the area due to construction when a second commercial vehicle hit them from behind. An additional four vehicles became involved the wreck and at least one vehicle caught on fire, according to ISP.

On Monday, Owens announced the forensic identification process on the four fatality victims will be taking place over the next several days “due to the conditions of the decedents.” Once forensic identification is made and next of kin notifications are complete, identification will be released.

The Idaho Transportation Department has announced the Cloverdale Road overpass will remain shut down “indefinitely” after it was damaged by the fire. The department plans on removing and replacing the damaged section, which could take months to finish.