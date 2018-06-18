He died delivering bread to the homeless. Tonight an Ammon park was named in his honor.

AMMON — The newly renovated Falcon Park was renamed Monday evening in honor of longtime public servant Orland Bailey.

Orland served in the 116th Army National Guard and the Army Reserve. He also was a member of the Ammon Volunteer Fire Department and spent more than 18 years collecting food to feed the hungry in the community.

Orland passed away Nov. 19 while delivering bread with his grandson and great grandson in front of the Idaho Falls Men’s Rescue Mission.

EastIdahoNews.com shared Orland’s story during a Feel Good Friday segment in January.

His son, Robert Bailey, attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday. He said he remembered how his dad would go out and fight fires whenever the fire alarm sounded.

“It’s really special to have this park named after my father,” Robert said. “Dad was born and raised in Ammon. He lived here for 89 years. He tried to be involved with everything he could.”

He said he could imagine his father out at the park hand trimming the grass.

Mayor Sean Coletti spoke at the event and said the park is in the vicinity of Orland’s home.

“We’re very pleased to be able to name this park after him,” Coletti said.

As well as receiving a new name, the Orland Bailey Park received a new shelter with picnic tables, playground equipment and a water fountain. It is now open to the public.

Children play on new playground equipment at Orland Bailey Park. | Mike Price, EastIdahoNews.com