Grand opening for new Goodwill in Idaho Falls happening August 2

The following is a news release from Easter Seals-Goodwill Northern Rocky Mountain.

IDAHO FALLS – The Grand Opening of Goodwill’s new Idaho Falls store is happening August 2 at 8 a.m.

Located at 540 East 17th Street, the new leased location offers area shoppers an additional spot to find affordable, gently used clothing and household items. The 21,560 square foot facility will have approximately 12,000 square feet of retail space, with the remaining space dedicated to donations processing and storage.

The store staff have been working feverishly preparing more than 3,500 items daily of donated goods to fill the store’s shelves and racks. “We’re really looking forward to a successful Grand Opening and I want to thank all of the generous people who donate to Goodwill and are making this new store possible,” stated Brandon Webber, store manager.

According to Webber, the grand opening event will feature some fun prizes and giveaways, such as free canvas shopping bags to the first 500 shoppers through the door and prize drawings for Goodwill gift cards including a grand prize of a $100 Goodwill gift card. “Since every trip to Goodwill is a treasure hunt, we’ll also have 100 FREE items hidden throughout the store,” added Webber.

In addition, Goodwill has an online Grand Opening giveaway where one person will win one free outfit a month for an entire year at the Idaho Falls location. People can enter at http://goodwillgiveaway.com.

“In this economy where people don’t have as much disposable income, Goodwill really is meeting some needs from a shopping perspective,” says Webber. “More people are becoming Goodwill shoppers. It’s a smart thing to do, to recycle and look good at the same time.”

Donors may think they’re just cleaning out their closet, but by giving gently used items to Goodwill, they are giving someone else a chance to change their life. Goodwill employees learn valuable skills like customer service, cashiering, truck driving, time management, teamwork, and setting goals – skills that help them in their job at Goodwill and during their entire working career.

Store hours will be Monday-Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and on Sundays from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. For more information, people can call the store directly at (208) 701-7010.

Goodwill stores in southern Idaho, Montana and Utah are part of Easter Seals-Goodwill Northern Rocky Mountain Inc., a non-profit organization with employment and job training, community integration and housing for adults with intellectual disabilities, children’s therapy, and health-related programs for adults and seniors. Easter Seals-Goodwill provides 42 different programs in 42 locations in Montana, Idaho, Wyoming and Utah.

