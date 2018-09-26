Biz Buzz: Unique seafood and smoked meat restaurant opening in downtown Idaho Falls

BIZ BRIEF

IDAHO FALLS

Unique restaurant coming to downtown public plaza

Artistic rendering of completed building occupied by Smokin’ Fins and others | File photo, EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS – Construction on the two building, 40,000 square foot development project in downtown Idaho Falls is in its final stages.

The development includes an underground parking garage and retail space on the corner of Broadway and Memorial Drive. Among the tenants moving in to the shopping plaza is Smokin’ Fins.

RELATED | Broadway underground parking garage being capped this week

Smokin’ Fins will offer a unique combination of seafood and sushi, smoked beef and pork, and even tacos and enchiladas.

“We like to get really creative. There’s something on our menu for every member of the family,” Nate Ingersoll, Smokin’ Fins Regional Manager tells EastIdahoNews.com.

Smokin’ Fins originally began as Lucky Fins with locations in Boise, Meridian and Colorado. Lucky Fins’ menu is seafood and sushi driven. Smokin’ Fins is a variation of the original fins concept, but expanded upon based on customer feedback.

“It would’ve been confusing to open with the same name and two different menus. Smokin’ Fins gives us the ability to offer smoked meat and other items (in addition to the offerings at Lucky Fins),” says Ingersoll.

The first Smokin’ Fins restaurant recently opened in Littleton, Colorado. Ingersoll says they’re excited to open the first Idaho location in Idaho Falls.

“Business is booming in Idaho Falls. We feel like our menu fits well here. We really like this side of the state and want to have a presence here.”

Smokin’ Fins will open in the bottom level of the three story building in mid-November. Hours of operation are still being determined, but Ingersoll says it will probably be similar to the Boise Lucky Fins location, which is open Monday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., with a weekend closing time of 10 p.m.

Jeremy Malone, the developer of The Broadway project, says construction will be complete by the end of October. Lucy’s Pizzeria will fill the north side of the building closest to Broadway. The other tenants in the three story building include Bank of Idaho, and Parsons Behle & Latimer. There is still some vacant space on the south side of the building closest to Broadway and on the top floor of the other building, which Malone says they are hoping to fill by early 2019.

“After a couple years of planning the construction, we’re excited to see it come to fruition,” Malone says. “It’s really a good focal point for downtown and the entire community.”

RELATED | Ground broken on new Broadway project in downtown Idaho Falls

BIZ BITS

Pocatello restaurant hosting grand opening Friday

POCATELLO – You’re invited to the grand opening of The Yellowstone restaurant in Old Town Pocatello. The Yellowstone includes a whiskey bar and lounge, and a private event space with casual and fine dining. “The four owners saw a need within our community to provide an elevated dining and lounge experience in Historic Old Town Pocatello,” their website states. “We source our food locally as much as possible.” The grand opening is happening at the restaurant Friday, September 28 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. It’s located at 230 W. Bonneville Street.

Idaho Falls Chamber invites you to free event

IDAHO FALLS – The Idaho Falls Chamber is inviting you to the CEO Speaker Series Thursday, Sept. 27. The keynote speaker is Drew Facer, CEO and President of Idahoan Foods. It’s happening at the waterfront at Snake River Landing at 3 p.m. The event is free but space is limited. Email programs@idahofallschamber.com to RSVP.

New high tech bank in Rexburg now open

REXBURG – Idaho Central Credit Union in Rexburg celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon cutting Monday. The bank includes a virtual reality area, a 3D printer, private FaceTime rooms and Adobe Creative Suites on brand new Mac computers. ICCU is located inside Hemming Village at 155 W. Second S., suite 104. The credit union is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

COMMUNITY CAUSES

Group asking for your help supporting local kids

RIGBY – You’re invited to tap your toes and dance your feet off at Denim, Dinner & Dance. The event is happening on Friday, Oct. 5 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Rigby Middle School. There will be music by the Old Time Fiddlers, a silent auction and a gun raffle drawing for a rifle and handgun. Admission price is a $10 donation per person or $25 per family, includes BBQ pork dinner. All proceeds help send community kids to Camp Perkins, a christian camp in the Sawtooth Mountains. Visit the event’s Facebook page for more information.

BIZ BUGS

TOPIC: GRANDPARENT’S SCAM

The following is a news release from the Better Business Bureau.

Con artists take advantage of seniors’ strong ties with their family and other social groups, such as religious organizations. But they also prey on seniors who feel isolated. In the case of romance scams, these frequently target older people who have lost spouses and are looking for companionship.

One of the most common scams BBB sees coming at senior citizens begins with a phone call from someone posing as their grandchild, niece or nephew, or another young family member. Scammers research victims using social media and often know family names, travel plans, and other details. The phony grandchild will claim to be out of town and in an emergency – anything from a car accident to a wrongful arrest. The scam artist will urge the victim to send money quickly and not to tell Mom or Dad.

Another con often targets seniors because of their greater financial resources. They frequently prey on longstanding group connections – such as through a religious organization or an ethnic group – where members trust each other. Even if you are a savvy investor, you can still fall victim to this scam. Con artists are masters of persuasion, and they often learn the weaknesses of their targets and tailor their pitches accordingly.

Seniors who are widowed or divorced are frequent targets of romance scams. These scams prey on lonely people looking to connect with someone and can often take months to develop to the point where money changes hands. The emotional harm to the victim can be even more painful than the monetary loss. Con artists create compelling back stories, and full-fledged identities, then trick you into falling for someone who doesn’t even exist.

If you are a caregiver to a family member, know what they are sharing online. Seniors can be susceptible to emergency scams and other ploys because they aren’t familiar with the information about themselves and their family available online. You may not have control over your family’s social media accounts, but familiarize yourself with what they are sharing on Facebook and other outlets.

