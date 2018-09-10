DeOrr’s grandmother ‘overwhelmed’ with support following vandalism

IDAHO FALLS — The grandmother of a missing Idaho Falls toddler whose car was vandalized says she’s been overwhelmed with support since the incident.

Trina Clegg discovered the rear window of her SUV was shattered Saturday night while she was at the Eastern Idaho State Fair. She had a message on the window in honor of her grandson that read “One Wish. One Dream. DeOrr Jay Kunz” and featured two photos of the boy who vanished on a camping trip three years ago.

When Clegg arrived at her vehicle around midnight, witnesses told her they saw a group of people in a red 1990-1996 Ford square body pickup truck smash the window and take off. Police were called and a report was filed.

EastIdahoNews.com reported the story Sunday and since then, Clegg says she has received “an outpouring of help.”

“So many people have reached out and I truly appreciate it all,” Clegg says. “I want to thank the many people and companies who have reached out to help replace my window, awareness stickers and detail my vehicle to remove all the glass.”

Clegg is getting her window fixed at Snake River Auto Glass and several volunteers have offered to replace the vinyl message and photos free of charge.

Some GoFundMe accounts have been created and while Clegg says she appreciates the thought, they were not authorized by her and she asks anyone who wants to help to contact Kevin at Snake River Auto Glass.

“I was an emotional mess trying to understand why anyone would destroy Baby DeOrr’s name, pictures and the awareness message,” Clegg says. “I’m truly grateful for all the help.”